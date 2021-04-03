Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLAKY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DLAKY opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

