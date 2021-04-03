DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DFDDF stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

