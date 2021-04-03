DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of DFDDF stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.
About DFDS A/S
