Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Digimarc worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 36.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

