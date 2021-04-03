DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0815 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $62.93 million and $1.16 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00390262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026987 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.54 or 0.04394448 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,557,835 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

