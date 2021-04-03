Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0359 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $876.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,809.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.61 or 0.03545609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.32 or 0.00360002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.95 or 0.00983040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00442491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00408695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00288911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,198,133 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

