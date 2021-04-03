Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 18,290 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $288,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,509.16, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

