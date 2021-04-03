Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $457,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after buying an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,333,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,509,000 after buying an additional 984,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.20 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

