Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $274.89 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,399,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of ON Semiconductor worth $274,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $149,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

