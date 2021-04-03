Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $302.40 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Zoetis worth $302,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,036,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

