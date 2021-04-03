Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $338.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 208,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $338,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,590,000 after purchasing an additional 283,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,175,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 355,812 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

