Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $309,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 155.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

