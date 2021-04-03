Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 2,150 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,889 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 148.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 31.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 326,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $374.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

