Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $83.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. Domo has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.