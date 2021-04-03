Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 117,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGICA stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $452.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

