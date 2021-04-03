DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

