e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $365,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,374.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,692. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 388,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

