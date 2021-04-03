Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce sales of $91.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.80 million and the lowest is $89.00 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $85.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $359.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $367.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $362.29 million, with estimates ranging from $352.57 million to $376.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGBN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.12. 80,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

