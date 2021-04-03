easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit