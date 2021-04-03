easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

