Eileen Carr Sells 17,500 Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) insider Eileen Carr sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £20,125 ($26,293.44).

SLP stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £308.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.51. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 35.35 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

