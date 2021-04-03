Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.41). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($8.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.54) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELDN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $11.75 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.