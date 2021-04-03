Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.41). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($8.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.54) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELDN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $11.75 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit