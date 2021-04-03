Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.