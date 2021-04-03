Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,500,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.56 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.