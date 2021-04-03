Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $373.38 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

