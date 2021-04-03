ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $798.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

