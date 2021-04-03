Elrond ERD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00332163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.73 or 0.00775969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.