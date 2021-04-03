Elrond Price Tops $168.88 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $286.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $168.88 or 0.00289650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00050411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030396 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.48 or 0.03295637 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,473,442 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,901 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

