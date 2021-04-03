EMC Capital Management Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SE stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.87. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.