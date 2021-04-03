EMC Capital Management Purchases New Stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEIP opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

