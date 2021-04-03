Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 868,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $31.75 on Friday. Empire has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

