Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZY stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. Endesa has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.