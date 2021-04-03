Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $272.07 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00004312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028224 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

