EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 19 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on EnQuest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price objective for the company.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of LON:ENQ opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £296.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. EnQuest has a 52-week low of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Farina Khan acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.