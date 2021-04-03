Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.