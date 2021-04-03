EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,188 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 797,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 141,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,321,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after buying an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

