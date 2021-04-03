EOS Price Tops $5.62 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00009601 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.35 billion and $6.27 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,393,560 coins and its circulating supply is 952,226,482 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

