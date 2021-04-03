EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,181 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SJW Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $62.60 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

