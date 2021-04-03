Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $23.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

