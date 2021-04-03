Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

EQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equillium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

