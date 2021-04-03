Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Shares of MS opened at $78.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

