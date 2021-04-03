Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NYSE STL opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $44,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.