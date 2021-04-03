Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Celsion were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLSN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

CLSN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Celsion Co. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsion Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

