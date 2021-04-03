Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

