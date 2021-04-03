Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.