Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 712.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $491,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT opened at $275.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $275.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.