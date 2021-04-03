Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $316.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.40.

RE stock opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average of $227.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $256.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $79,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

