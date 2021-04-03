EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Trading Down 14.1%

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s stock price dropped 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of EVN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from EVN’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

