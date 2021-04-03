ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $612,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

