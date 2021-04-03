ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $630,000 in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Strattec Security by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $127.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.97 million. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

