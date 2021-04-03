ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $620,000 Investment in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of LASR opened at $33.20 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $283,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,250 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.