Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $221,750.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41.

On Monday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edward Meyercord sold 1,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

EXTR stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

