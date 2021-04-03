Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $221,750.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 28th, Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41.
- On Monday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Edward Meyercord sold 1,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68.
- On Monday, January 4th, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.
EXTR stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.12.
EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
